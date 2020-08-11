Scepter Holdings, Inc., Brand Dermacia Pro on Trend with Changes in Cosmetics Category Sales

Consumer cosmetic purchasing continues to shift from traditional retail to online

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / Scepter Holdings, Inc., (OTC PINK:BRZL) a high-performance consumer goods sales and marketing company, is pleased to see consumer cosmetics purchasing trending online, as established brands struggle against a shrinking retail footprint.

Dermacia Pro cosmetics are marketed and sold online at DermaciaPro.com and Amazon.com. The brand recently launched an Eye Serum and Vitamin C Serum, as complimentary products to its Breathable Foundation line. The brand focuses on marketing to consumers online, in lieu of pursuing traditional physical retail placement.

Recent Wall Street Journal article, "Cosmetics Brands Face Revenue Drop as Department Stores Close" by Mark Maurer, identifies negative sales trends in traditional retail as established department store brands struggle to maintain revenue against store closings. Many of these brands are looking towards their online sales channels to make up the decline from traditional retail sales. Unlike established cosmetics brands, marketing Dermacia Pro cosmetics online has been a priority for Scepter Holdings, Inc., since before the recent pandemic crisis.

"We are pleased to see consumer interest in cosmetics moving online, we believe this trend will only help to support sales of Dermacia Pro cosmetics," stated Robert Van Boerum, Chairman of the Board.

About Scepter Holdings, Inc.

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") manages the sales and brand development of high-performance consumer packaged goods. The company seeks to acquire performing brands to add to the company's portfolio of products and brands sold online and through strategic retail relationships. The company has expertise manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling online consumer packaged goods and seeks to leverage its expertise to grow additional acquired brands. Scepter Holdings, Inc. was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on January 11, 2007.

