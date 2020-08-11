Cannabis & Tech Today: Emerge Virtual Cannabis Conference to Debut Immersive VR Platform For First Time in Cannabis Industry and in North America

Emerge Virtual Cannabis Conference is accepting select speakers, sponsors, and partners for the cannabis industry's first avatar-based virtual event. This event's Hyperfair platform will lead participants on an engaging journey into the future of cannabis. Attendees can expect a diverse representation of thought-leaders, keynotes, and influencers who are committed to making the cannabis industry more inclusive and accessible to minorities and people of color.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / Cannabis & Tech Today, the first publication solely focused on technology in the nascent industry, in partnership with multiple media outlets, cannabis events, organizations, and industry brands, announces the Emerge Virtual Cannabis Conference, September 8-9, 2020.

With a focus on the future of cannabis, social equity, and corporate responsibility, Emerge Virtual Cannabis Conference will host two full days of speakers, networking, and keynotes. The Expo floor will remain accessible for 90 days after the event, allowing attendees to interact with 30+ sessions, a virtual exhibit hall, a job fair, an indigenous cannabis art show, entertainment, an investment pitch-off, and powerful keynotes. There is even a virtual swag bag for all attendees and a blimp that circles the conference center for 90 days.

Tracks include Advocacy & Minorities in Cannabis, Science & Technology, Marketing, Investment, and Retail Strategy. Some notable sessions include Minority-Driven Innovation, Multicultural Voices in Cannabis Law, and Hemp as a Native American Cash Crop.

A portion of the event's proceeds will support social impact partners, Last Prisoner Project (LPP), and Minorities for Medical Marijuana (M4MM). "Last Prisoner Project is honored to participate in the upcoming Emerge conference and grateful for the opportunity to host a conversation about social justice in the cannabis industry," noted Last Prisoner Project Managing Editor, Mary Bailey.

"Leveraging our connections in the technology sector, we wanted to create a unique virtual event that not only unifies the industry through technology but also addresses the need for social equity and corporate responsibility during this time of crisis," said Charles Warner, CEO of IPW and Editor-in-Chief of Cannabis & Tech Today.

The Emerge Virtual Cannabis Conference will unveil a captivating 3D virtual platform from Hyperfair, becoming the first company in North America to debut the technology in this type of event. It provides audiences the ability to engage and collaborate with life-like, interactive, customizable avatars.

"Emerge sponsors will have a virtual booth. Not a square in a Zoom meeting that represents a booth, but a life-like, customizable, navigable, 2D booth that avatar attendees walk in, and out of, to interact with your brand," Warner said. "It's like a video game - fun, engaging, and effective."

"What we've built is a living virtual reality ecosystem," said event co-producer and industry connector, Andre Bourque. "In addition to the 2-day conference, Emerge Conference Center & Expo Hall continue to host organizational meetings, day-long workshops, live entertainment and concerts, product launches, and other events over 90 days, providing sponsors a consistent flow of thousands of potential leads with a single event sponsorship for unprecedented ROI," added Bourque.

Working in collaboration with Let's Talk Hemp, Sensi Media, Cannabis LAB, Grasslands, MJ Venture, TNM News, National Association of Cannabis Businesses, Weed + Grub and Leafwire, the Emerge Conference will provide participants with a new way to connect, learn, and do business.

