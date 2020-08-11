Infortrend's exclusive data protection - distributed mode brings ultra-high performance and optimized capacity utilization

TAIPEI, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, developed exclusive distributed mode for its EonStor CS scale-out NAS systems. It allows enterprises ensure data protection while increasing capacity utilization by 90% and performance by up to 50% compared to traditional data protection policies, i.e. Erasure Code and Replica.

EonStor CS is a scale-out NAS system that can be scaled horizontally by adding more nodes, so that capacity and performance linearly expands with the increase of system nodes number. On top of traditional Erasure Code and Replica policies, EonStor CS supports exclusive distributed mode for data protection which gives enterprises such benefits as increased performance, capacity optimization, and lowered TCO. Thanks to supporting single and dual node clusters, system deployment can be started with only one or two nodes and then subsequently expanded with new nodes as storage capacity and performance demands grow. In distributed mode, a file is evenly distributed in each node, and only one copy of it is written to storage. Unlike Erasure Code, distributed mode does not require data parity calculation and unlike Replica mode, it does not create duplicated copies of data. This allows ultra-high 90% capacity utilization and increased by up to 50% performance compared to other modes.

EonStor CS has a unique system architecture with embedded layer of Infortrend RAID protection. Opposed to traditional scale-out NAS, where the damaged data must be reconstructed from other nodes through the network, recovery of corrupted data in EonStor CS architecture does not occupy the network bandwidth as it occurs inside the node via RAID mechanism, so it is faster and system performance is not affected.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend and EonStor are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.