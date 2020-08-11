Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Sebastian Gomez Abero has been named Deputy Director of the SEC's Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation (OASB). In his new role, he will oversee strategic initiatives and help lead the team in the SEC's newest office, which is focused on advocating for solutions to challenges faced by small businesses and their investors in raising capital, from startups to small cap public companies. In addition, the office proactively works to identify and address unique challenges faced by minority-owned, women-owned, rural, and natural disaster area-affected small businesses as well as their investors.

"Sebastian's breadth of expertise in capital formation, combined with his passion for supporting entrepreneurs and their investors, is widely known and respected throughout the Commission and beyond," said Martha Legg Miller, Director of the Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation. "Even more important than his subject matter expertise, Sebastian is an incredibly thoughtful colleague, mentor, and manager, and our office will be stronger because of his leadership. Our team is thrilled to welcome him to our group."

"Over the past two years, Sebastian has been an unwavering advocate for retail investors and entrepreneurship," said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. "He has worked cooperatively and enthusiastically to find solutions to some of the most complex issues in the Commission's purview. His commitment to our mission and broad expertise make him a perfect fit for OASB's dedicated team."

Mr. Gomez Abero said, "I am honored to join such a diverse and talented team. Their tireless efforts, expertise and passion for small businesses have allowed them to accomplish so much already. I look forward to joining their ongoing and future efforts to advocate for small businesses and their investors."

Since July 2018, Mr. Gomez Abero has served as Senior Advisor to Chairman Jay Clayton. In that role he has been the lead advisor to the Chairman on matters involving the Division of Corporation Finance, Office of the Chief Accountant, and Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation. He also advised the Chairman on enforcement matters as well as the Commission's diversity and inclusion efforts. Mr. Gomez Abero joined the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance in 2007, where he held several roles, including staff attorney in the division's Office of Health Care and Insurance, special counsel in the division's Office of Financial Services, Chief of the division's Office of Small Business Policy, and Deputy Chief Counsel.

Prior to joining the SEC, Mr. Gomez Abero practiced law at Hogan Lovells, specializing in corporate governance, disclosure, and SEC compliance. He earned his juris doctor, cum laude, from Northwestern University School of Law and an undergraduate degree in computer science, magna cum laude, from Bridgewater College.