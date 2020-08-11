

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential plc (PUK) said that it has decided to pursue a full separation of Jackson National Life Insurance by way of a minority Initial Public Offering followed by full divestment over time.



The U.S. listing is planned for the first half of 2021, and Jackson does not currently expect to remit any regular dividends to Prudential plc in 2020 or 2021 prior to an IPO.



Jackson National Life Insurance reported $1.3 billion in IFRS pre-tax operating income during the first half of 2020. Jackson also reported $9.8 billion in sales and deposits.



