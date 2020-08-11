Saniona AB: Saniona publishes prospectus regarding admission to trading of newly issued shares on Nasdaq Stockholm

PRESS RELEASE

August 11, 2020

The Board of Directors of Saniona AB ("Saniona") has, as a result of the directed issue of shares to a number of U.S. and international institutional investors and sector specialists that was published on August 10, 2020 (the "Directed Issue"), prepared a prospectus for admission to trading of the new shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. The prospectus has today been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) and is now available on Saniona's website, www.saniona.com, and will be made available on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website, www.fi.se.

For more information, please contact

Rami Levin, President & CEO, Saniona, Mobile: +1 781 987 3144, Email: rami.levin@saniona.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 5 p.m. CET on August 11, 2020.

About Saniona

Saniona is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company focused on research, development and commercialization of treatments for the central nervous system. The company has four programs in clinical development. Saniona intends to develop and commercialize treatments for rare disease indications such as hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome on its own. The research is focused on ion channels and the company has a broad portfolio of research programs. Saniona also has out-licensing agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V and Cadent Therapeutics. Saniona is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and in Boston, US. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at www.saniona.com.

