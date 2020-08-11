Leading Retirement Income Software Releases Updates to Income Solver Software From Retiree Inc.

LEAWOOD, KN / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / ?Retiree Inc. will be launching the redesigned and updated version of Income Solver retirement planning software on Aug. 17, 2020. CEO William Meyer says, "From our latest published research, combined with years of feedback from financial advisors, we're proud to announce Income Solver updates including improved analytics, redesigned workflow for ease of use, and new features and outputs to streamline advisors' challenge of combining investment advice with distribution planning." The Income Solver 2.0 presents the concept of Advisor Alpha that empowers advisors to demonstrate the value they provide to clients and prospects through better retirement income planning with an easy-to-understand assessment.

Income Solver recently won the 2019 Innovation award by Investment News for Retirement Solutions and decided to continue to roll out enhancements based on feedback from leading financial advisors. The complete redesign with the newest technologies offers a smoother workflow and pleasing visuals. A few of the newly enhanced features created from user recommendations include a Current Year action plan, consolidated Withdrawal and Roth Conversion Schedules, increased ability to control and edit trades recommendations, and new more powerful investment tools like "Get Cash" and tax-loss harvesting that propose trades to create a retirement income paycheck. "Before now, it was hard to implement a coordinated withdrawal sequence to generate income overtime where you strategically tap holdings in a smart order to maximize wealth," says William Meyer.

Income Solver has been popular with advisors who specialize in retirement planning because it pushed ideas and recommendations to the advisor on the most tax-efficient ways to generate retirement income to maximize portfolio longevity, improving advice and efficiencies. "One of the most powerful additions is the new modifications wizard that allows advisors to quickly edit strategies in ways that model and compare the withdrawal plan with varying tax environments, market expectations, rebalancing methods, and spending elements," shares Senior Analyst, Chris Lanfranca. Recent research from Dr. William Reichenstein and William Meyer has contributed to the software revisions, which includes topics such as the investment implications of the rising and falling pattern of marginal tax rates, applying asset location to retiree households to find more money from existing portfolio balances, and the examination of Social Security strategies for various household types.

The upcoming launch of Income Solver 2.0 promotes advice quality for financial advisors through enhanced withdrawal strategy methodology and customizable deliverables for their clients. Learn more about Income Solver software and request a demo at www.IncomeSolver.com. 866-762-7526

Media Contact:

Lisa Mullinger

Lisam@socialsecuritysolutions.com

913-815-6986

Related Links

Income Solver Software

SOURCE: Retiree Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/601041/Leading-Retirement-Income-Software-Releases-Updates-to-Income-Solver-Software-From-Retiree-Inc