Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX) ("Ontex") discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On August 6, 2020, Bank of America Corporation notified Ontex that as a result of the disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities, it has crossed below the threshold of 3.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex on July 31, 2020.

On August 7, 2020, DWS Investment GmbH notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities and equivalent financial instruments, 2,641,340 voting rights in Ontex that may be acquired if the instruments are exercised, and so has crossed above the threshold of 3.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex on August 4, 2020 to 3.21%.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities, and the downward crossing of the lowest threshold.

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Bank of America Corporation Wilmington, DE (United States)

Date of Notification: August 6, 2020

Date Threshold Crossed: July 31, 2020

Threshold Crossed: 3.00%

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

Notification of August 6, 2020:

(A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction voting rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Bank of America Corporation 0 BofA Securities Europe SA 289,094 Total 289,094

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised of voting rights Settlement TOTAL

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B)

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

BofA Securities Europe SA is controlled by "Bank of America Corporation" (see enclosure).

Bank of America Corporation is not a controlled entity.

Additional information

The trigger for the notification is due to the trading book holding going below the 5% exemption.

Moreover the total holdings of Bank of America Corporation (Total A&B) has fallen below the lowest threshold of 3%

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by: A person that notifies alone

Persons subject to the notification requirement

DWS Investment GmbH Mainzer Landstraße 11-17, 60329 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Date of Notification: August 7, 2020

Date Threshold Crossed: August 4, 2020

Threshold Crossed: 3.00%

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

Notification of August 7, 2020:

(A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction voting rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities DWS Investment GmbH 2,236,451 2,616,340 0 3.18% 0.00% Total 2,236,451 2,616,340 0 3.18% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised of voting rights Settlement DWS Investment GmbH Right to Recall 25,000 0.03% physical TOTAL 25,000 0.03%

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 2,641,340 3.21%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

DWS Investment GmbH is not a controlled entity.

Additional information

DWS Investment GmbH is an investment firm and can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares at its discretion in the absence of specific instructions.

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX Europe 600.

To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontexglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

