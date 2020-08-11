Lyxor Core US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US37 LN) Lyxor Core US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Aug-2020 / 18:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 122.1244 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 282071 CODE: US37 LN ISIN: LU1407888996 ISIN: LU1407888996 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US37 LN Sequence No.: 81255 EQS News ID: 1115521 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2020 12:08 ET (16:08 GMT)