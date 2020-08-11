Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc (MESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Aug-2020 / 18:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.6081 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4188757 CODE: MESG LN ISIN: LU1769088581 ISIN: LU1769088581 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MESG LN Sequence No.: 81289 EQS News ID: 1115589 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2020 12:09 ET (16:09 GMT)