Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DTEC LN) Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Aug-2020 / 18:11 CET/CEST

*Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.4965 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4396582 CODE: DTEC LN ISIN: LU2023678282

August 11, 2020 12:12 ET (16:12 GMT)