Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MOBI LN) Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Aug-2020 / 18:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.4635 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 933000 CODE: MOBI LN ISIN: LU2023679090 ISIN: LU2023679090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MOBI LN Sequence No.: 81349 EQS News ID: 1115711 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 11, 2020 12:12 ET (16:12 GMT)