Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIU LN) Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Aug-2020 / 18:13 CET/CEST

*Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 132.7099 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2207645 CODE: ASIU LN ISIN: LU1900068914

August 11, 2020 12:13 ET (16:13 GMT)