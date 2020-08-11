Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc (TWNL LN) Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Aug-2020 / 18:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.898 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2204247 CODE: TWNL LN ISIN: LU1900066033 ISIN: LU1900066033 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TWNL LN Sequence No.: 81318 EQS News ID: 1115649 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2020 12:13 ET (16:13 GMT)