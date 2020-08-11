The Eastern Company: Eastern Strengthens Its Big 3 Precision Blow Mold Tooling Business with the Acquisition of Hallink RSB Inc.

NAUGATUCK, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) (the "Company" or "Eastern"), a diversified provider of niche industrial products and services, today announced that it has acquired specific assets of Hallink RSB Inc. ("Hallink"). The Company did not disclose the terms of the transaction.

Hallink is a leading supplier of blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare and chemical industry. Hallink specializes in the design, development and manufacture of 2-step stretch blow molds, and related components for the stretch blow molding industry offering integrated turnkey solutions to its customers worldwide.

Hallink will be part of Eastern's Big 3 Precision Product's subsidiary. According to Mr. Todd Riley, Big 3 Precision's President, "The acquisition of Hallink is an important step in our commitment to expand the product offering, service capability and geographic reach of our Big 3 Precision Mold business." Mr. Riley continues that "we believe that Hallink's complimentary products and capabilities offer significant potential synergies and can create material incremental value through shared know-how and strong relationships across an even broader customer base."

Mr. Mark Hallink, Founder and President of Hallink added that, "we are excited about this transaction and believe that it will be highly beneficial to all our customers. We believe that, together, Big 3 Precision Mold and Hallink can bring additional capabilities to our customers and take our relationships to a new level."

Mr. August Vlak, the Company's President and CEO, said that "this transaction further strengthens and builds scale in Big 3 Precision Mold and reflects our commitment to continue to grow the business organically through targeted growth investments and through strategic acquisitions. Moreover, we are excited to welcome aboard Hallink's highly committed and talented workforce."

The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to niche markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates across three reporting segments - Industrial Hardware, Security Products and Metal Products - from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Taiwan and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.

