First Acceptance Corp.: First Acceptance Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / First Acceptance Corporation (OTCQX:FACO) today reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. A quarterly report can be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FACO/disclosure.

Income before income taxes, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $8.2 million, compared with $7.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $6.4 million, compared with $6.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Diluted net income per share was $0.17 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared with $0.14 for the same period in the prior year.

Income before income taxes, for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $5.9 million, compared with $16.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $4.6 million, compared with $12.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Diluted net income per share was $0.12 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared with $0.30 for the same period in the prior year.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, we recognized favorable prior period loss and LAE development of $1.9 million and $9.1 million, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, we recognized $1.1 million and $18.7 million of favorable prior period loss and LAE development, respectively.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 included $1.3 million in net gains on investments, compared with $0.1 million for the same period in the prior year. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 included $2.0 million in net losses on investments, compared with $0.9 million in net gains for the same period in the prior year.

President and Chief Operations Officer, Larry Willeford, commented, "In early June, Acceptance reopened the doors to all of its retail locations for "face-to-face" sales while maintaining its commitment to safe practices for all customers and Team Members. The robust efforts of our sales team were boosted by the "return-to-work" reopening of the economy and the government stimulus to individuals, and our previously depressed daily counts of new business policies sold are now exceeding prior year levels. At the same time, claims frequency has subsided as we believe that our insureds are driving less during the current pandemic."

Mr. Willeford further added, "While I will be the first to acknowledge that uncertainty still lies ahead, I am so proud of how our team has maneuvered through the challenges posed by the current crisis. They have modified our sales processes as necessary to safely accommodate our insureds and our retail staff, and we have continued to effectively utilize "work-at-home" practices to ensure the safety of our corporate employees. Considering what we faced back in March, I am pleased to report that Acceptance has met the challenges of keeping its customers insured and attaining profitability for the first half of the year."

We own and operate "Acceptance Insurance," an insurance agency headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee that sells insurance and related products underwritten and serviced by our own insurance companies (known as the First Acceptance Insurance Group) and through third-party carriers for which we receive a commission. Currently, our operations generate revenue from sales in 17 states and from underwriting our own insurance company products in 15 of these states.

Acceptance Insurance primarily sells non-standard personal automobile insurance through our own insurance companies and third-party carriers. Non-standard personal automobile insurance is sought after by individuals because of their inability or unwillingness to obtain standard insurance coverage due to various factors including their payment preference, failure to have maintained continuous insurance coverage, or their driving record. We also offer a variety of other commissionable third-party products such as roadside assistance and in most states, we also sell an insurance product for renters that we underwrite. We believe that our agency-focused operations provide us with a variety of insurance alternatives for our core customers as well as the ability to provide products that suit other potential customers.

Acceptance Insurance currently leases and operates 347 retail locations staffed with employee-agents. In addition to our retail locations, we are able to complete sales over the phone through employee-agents in our call center or through our consumer-based website and mobile platform. On a limited basis, we also sell our products through selected retail locations operated by independent agents.

First Acceptance Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 68,845 $ 77,112 $ 132,426 $ 153,681 Income before income taxes $ 8,206 $ 7,801 $ 5,906 $ 16,095 Net income $ 6,399 $ 6,079 $ 4,566 $ 12,593 Net income per diluted share $ 0.17 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ 0.30 Average diluted shares outstanding 37,943 42,002 39,700 41,934 Statutory Combined Ratio: Loss 59.0 % 64.7 % 64.2 % 63.3 % Expense 29.9 % 25.9 % 29.4 % 25.8 % Combined 88.9 % 90.6 % 93.6 % 89.1 % INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

