Technavio has been monitoring the alpha olefins market and it is poised to grow by 1209.22 k MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Akzo Nobel NV, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Sasol Ltd., and Saudi Basic Industries Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The increasing demand for rubber chemicals has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuations in oil prices might hamper the market growth.
Alpha Olefins Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Alpha Olefins Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- 1-Hexene
- 1-Butene
- 1-Octene
- 1-Decene
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Alpha Olefins Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our alpha olefins market report covers the following areas:
- Alpha Olefins Market size
- Alpha Olefins Market trends
- Alpha Olefins Market industry analysis
This study identifies the expansion of end-user industries as one of the prime reasons driving the alpha olefins market growth during the next few years.
Alpha Olefins Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the alpha olefins market, including some of the vendors such as Akzo Nobel NV, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Sasol Ltd., and Saudi Basic Industries Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the alpha olefins market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Alpha Olefins Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist alpha olefins market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the alpha olefins market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the alpha olefins market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of alpha olefins market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Polyethylene Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Synthetic lubricants Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Plasticizers Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- 1-Hexene Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- 1-Butene Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- 1-Octene Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- 1-Decene Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Volume Driver- Demand led growth
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC
- Evonik Industries AG
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.
- INEOS Group Holdings SA
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- Sasol Ltd.
- Saudi Basic Industries Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
