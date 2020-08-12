Smiths Detection today announced its collaboration with Philippines' Office for Transportation Security (OTS) and Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) to boost passenger throughput and experience at terminals 1, 2, and 3 of the country's premier cosmopolitan airport, Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

To achieve their goal, OTS partnered with MIAA in the acquisition of 12 HI-SCAN 6040 2is HR units, an advanced and dual-view X-ray detection system, capable of identifying explosives in carry-on baggage. Along with this, OTS also facilitated the installation of 12 iLane.evo units, an automatic tray return system (ATRS), to efficiently streamline the passenger screening process and help improve overall passenger experience at the airport.

An OTS official commented on the joint effort between OTS and MIAA saying, "As we work towards the revival of air travel, Smiths Detection's HI-SCAN 6040 2is HR scanners' advanced dual-view X-ray capabilities with ATRS will help to increase ease of our baggage inspection process. By providing high-quality image scans, our operators can determine baggage content more easily. This will minimize the time passengers spend in queues while facilitating tighter security requirements."

The capability of the HI-SCAN 6040 2is HR to accurately detect threats such as solid or liquid explosives during baggage screening is a huge step forward in ensuring passenger safety. Similarly, the iLane.evo automatic tray return system provides a steady supply of trays for passengers to utilize, and can also intuitively divert suspicious bags during baggage screening. Together, these installations can augment existing security measures in significant ways, and conveniently shorten the time required for passengers to go through security checkpoints at the airport.

Installation of the iLane.evo was completed in March 2020, marking over 30 years of trust and experience between OTS and Smiths Detection, who has continually provided quality products and technical services in improving Philippine airports' security screening standards.

Smiths Detection's Managing Director of Asia, John Tan, commented on this long-term collaboration by stating, "The continuation of the partnership between Smiths Detection and OTS reinforces the partnership between our organizations."

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, urban security and defence. With more than 40 years of field-tested experience, we deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Our mission is to help make the world a safer place we do this by using technology to develop innovative solutions and services which protect life, safeguard society and uphold the free flow of trade.

For more information on Smiths Detection's solutions and services, visit https://www.smithsdetection.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200811005400/en/

Contacts:

Terri Teo

Edelman on behalf of Smiths Detection

SmithsDetectionRHQ@edelman.com

Sophie Mills

Global Communications Manager

sophie.mills@smithsdetection.com