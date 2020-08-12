Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
Massive Exploration sorgt für gewaltigen Newsflow und Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MSHN ISIN: GB00B1WY2338 Ticker-Symbol: QS2A 
Tradegate
10.08.20
19:58 Uhr
16,130 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SMITHS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMITHS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,33016,64011.08.
16,33016,64011.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SMITHS
SMITHS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SMITHS GROUP PLC16,1300,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.