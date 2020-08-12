Singapore employees return to a changing workplace as COVID-19 accelerates greater collaboration between humans and technology, says GlobalData

Employees empowered with new digital skills as COVID-19 accelerates greater collaboration between humans and technology

Advances in mobile technologies and applications is driving a collaboration boom as businesses adopt video conferencing and wearables as AI platforms

COVID-19 fueling automation of supply chains across different industries

SINGAPORE, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the economy re-starts in Singapore, workers are returning to a changing workplace as COVID-19 accelerates greater collaboration between humans and technology, empowering employees with new digital skills, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Various technologies are transforming 'The future of work' in Singapore including video conferencing and other collaboration tools, communication between smart objects, supply chain automation and digital twinning to provide virtual presentations.

Collaboration becomes an AI platform



The rapid advances in mobile technologies and applications has driven a collaboration boom since the pandemic started as businesses adopt video conferencing as AI platforms. OCBC Bank Singapore introduced a mobile app to launch 'HealthPass' which enables patients to book video consultation appointments with over 100 general practitioners. The use of wearables is also accelerating as mobile and wireless technologies support positive health outcomes through m-health. One example is 'smart rings' which provide advance warning of infections with a 90% accuracy.

Access agnostic connectivity

The seamless communication between smart objects over the internet is also proving to be transformative in the changing work landscape. Singapore-based telecom provider M1 has been working with regulator IMDA and airline manufacturer Airbus to trial unmanned aerial vehicles using 5G technology for the Singapore Port and Maritime Authority to use as part of its incident management response and the running of its general operations.

Automation

One of the biggest changes COVID-19 has brought is the automation of the supply chain with several industries such as manufacturing, healthcare and aerospace now embracing 3D printing. Researchers at the National University of Singapore (NUS) have found a method of producing nasopharyngeal COVID-19 testing swabs using 3D-printing and injection molding providing local production capability which will ease global shortages.

Data visualization, interpretation

Advanced digital technologies are also providing analytics tools and insights for line-of-business users. Several of Singapore's capital-intensive industries including construction which has been one of the hardest hit, are investing in digital twinning to create virtual representations of processes and physical objects.

Dustin Kehoe, Head of Technology Research for Asia-Pacific at GlobalData, says: "One of the biggest challenges facing Singaporean businesses in the short-term is in HR. Employees will need a lot of reassurance and support to embrace the changing future of work and acquire the skills they will need to adjust to new ways of working, as work flows move from physical locations and rigid hierarchies towards peer-to-peer collaboration in virtual teams."

