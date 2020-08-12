

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the five-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 100 points or 3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,340-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with oil and technology stocks expected to weigh heavily. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are likely to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the oil and insurance companies, while the financials and properties were mixed.



For the day, the index dropped 38.96 points or 1.15 percent to finish at 3,340.29 after trading between 3,336.09 and 3,409.06. The Shenzhen Composite Index sank 33.97 points or 1.49 percent to end at 2,243.45.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China fell 0.20 percent, while China Construction Bank eased 0.16 percent, China Merchants Bank jumped 1.46 percent, China Life Insurance tumbled 1.76 percent, Ping An Insurance lost 0.31 percent, PetroChina sank 0.45 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) slid 0.25 percent, Baoshan Iron dipped 0.41 percent, Gemdale climbed 1.31 percent, Poly Developments was down 0.12 percent, China Vanke gained 0.25 percent and Bank of China was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks were mixed for most of Tuesday's trade before sinking firmly into the red going into the close.



The Dow shed 104.53 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 27,686.91, while the NASDAQ tumbled 185.53 points or 1.69 percent to end at 10.782.37 and the S&P 500 fell 26.78 points or 0.80 percent to close at 3,333.69.



The late-day sell-off on Wall Street came as traders continued to cycle out of big-name tech stocks, with the NASDAQ extending the pullback seen over the two previous session - especially tech giants such as Netflix (NFLX), Apple (AAPL), and Facebook (FB).



Some optimism was generated by news that Russia has approved a vaccine for COVID-19, with Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming it works quite effectively - although the speed of the development of the vaccine has raised questions about its safety.



In economic news, the Labor Department said producer prices climbed by more than expected in July.



Crude oil futures ended with a loss Tuesday due to margin pressures following a huge sell-off in gold and silver futures. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September sank $0.33 or 0.8 percent at $41.61 a barrel after reaching a five-month high of $42.94 earlier in the session.



Closer to home, China will see July numbers for vehicles sales and FDI later today; in June, vehicle sales rose 11.6 percent on year and FDI fell 1.3 percent.



