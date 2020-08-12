Technavio has been monitoring the anti-block additives market and it is poised to grow by USD 371.91 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200811005094/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anti-block Additives Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 6%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Rising demand from the agricultural sector is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

ALTANA AG, Croda International Plc, Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Honeywell International Inc., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Minerals Technologies Inc., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Quarzwerke GmbH, and W. R. Grace and Co. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

APAC

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?

The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 5.72%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ALTANA AG, Croda International Plc, Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Honeywell International Inc., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Minerals Technologies Inc., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Quarzwerke GmbH, and W. R. Grace and Co. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rising demand from the agricultural sector has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Anti-block Additives Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Anti-block Additives Market is segmented as below:

Product Inorganic Organic

Geography APAC North America Europe MEA South America

Material LLDPE HDPE LDPE BOPP Others

Application Food and Packaging Pharmaceutical Agriculture Others



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43998

Anti-block Additives Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our anti-block additives market report covers the following areas:

Anti-block Additives Market size

Anti-block Additives Market trends

Anti-block Additives Market analysis

This study identifies the adoption of advanced technology as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-block additives market growth during the next few years.

Anti-block Additives Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the anti-block additives market, including some of the vendors such as ALTANA AG, Croda International Plc, Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Honeywell International Inc., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Minerals Technologies Inc., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Quarzwerke GmbH, and W. R. Grace and Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the anti-block additives market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Anti-block Additives Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist anti-block additives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the anti-block additives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the anti-block additives market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of anti-block additives market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Inorganic Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Organic Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Food and packaging Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pharmaceutical Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Agriculture Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Comparison by Material

LLDPE Market size and forecast 2019-2024

HDPE Market size and forecast 2019-2024

LDPE Market size and forecast 2019-2024

BOPP Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Material

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume Driver- Demand led growth

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ALTANA AG

Croda International Plc

Elementis Plc

Evonik Industries AG

Honeywell International Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Quarzwerke GmbH

W. R. Grace and Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200811005094/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/