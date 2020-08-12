HiPhi X, the world's first self-learning super SUV, to be launched at the 2020 Beijing Auto Show

SHANGHAI, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 11, Human Horizons under its HiPhi brand is excited to announce that its premium all-electric vehicle, known initially by its prototype name, HiPhi 1, will be named the HiPhi X (pronounced 'Hi-Fi-Ex') and will be launched at the 2020 Beijing Auto Show.

iPhi X is a new generation of intelligent all-electric vehicles. Based on the Human Oriented Architecture (HOA), which is OTA (over-the-air) upgradable, HiPhi X features a secure software-developer platform to enable feature and app development.

HiPhi X is equipped with an advanced, highly-personalised onboard AI assistant, HiPhiGo, which has been developed in collaboration with Microsoft. HiPhiGo is highly sensory, with an array of intelligent functions, including a level of reasoning and continuous learning whilst interacting with its occupants, the surrounding environment and a multitude of vehicle parameters.

This new breed of self-learning smart vehicle has a "neural network" consisting of 6 "super brain" domain controllers, connected by 1G Ethernet, which provides a higher transmission rate than traditional CAN networks. HiPhi X is able to analyse massive amounts of information and make decisions utilising cloud computing with a powerful data analysis engine, which results in a truly intelligent and smart vehicle.

HiPhi X will be one of the world's leaders by offering Level 3 autonomous driving at launch, which is supported by redundancy in all key safety-related systems. HiPhi X will be offered with rear- and all-wheel drive derivatives and will provide a 0-to-100 km/h time of 3.9 seconds. There will also be several battery options, with the largest 96 kWh unit providing a range of at least 610 km (NEDC).

HiPhi X is now entering the final phase of development and launch ahead of production which is expected to commence by the end of this year, with official deliveries in 2021.

About the HiPhi Brand

HiPhi is a premium brand created by Human Horizons and enhanced by its users. HiPHi 1 is an EV with a lightweight hybrid- aluminum construction. It also embeds sustainability with the adoption of vegan leather and the use of recyclable materials to further increase the sustainable nature of Human Horizons' EV products.

About Human Horizons

Human Horizons is established for R&D in innovative and leading intelligent mobility technologies as well as the industrialisation of future-oriented smart vehicles. Furthermore, Human Horizons builds smart transportation technologies and contributes to the development of smart cities, which will redefine human mobility.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1226936/HiPhi_X_to_be_launched_at_the_2020_Beijing_Auto_Show.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1226979/Logo_Logo.jpg