Completes License and Development Agreement with NONPI Medical

Random Walk Imaging AB (RWI), a company developing novel software solutions for diffusion magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), today announced the launch of its first commercial software product for clinical researchers and radiologists. The dVIEWR Powered by MICE Toolkit is the result of a collaboration with NONPI Medical AB, with whom RWI has entered into an exclusive license and development agreement to market dVIEWR worldwide. RWI is hosting a booth at the first virtual International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine Conference Exhibition, 8-14 August, 2020 with a demonstration of dVIEWR available at www.dviewr.com.

Top: Example of novel parameter maps acquired with dVIEWR powered by MICE Toolkit, providing actionable information on tissue microstructure. Bottom: Conventional diffusion MRI map which is not able to resolve the same wealth of actionable information from the MRI signal. (Phoro: Business Wire)

dVIEWR pr0vides novel parameter maps that offer actionable information on tissue microstructure at an unprecedented level of detail and precision. By powering the software through MICE Toolkit, the 'drag and drop' interface allows clinical researchers without extensive programming experience to run custom image analysis workflows, quickly and easily. Similarly, the interface also benefits more experienced users to customize their own workflow designs, inputs and outputs.

"The value that this level of detail and precision in diffusion MRI offers has most recently been shown in a multiple sclerosis study published in Brain Communications. In the study, the unique parameters acquired using RWI's advanced protocols could be correlated to clinical scores, which had not been seen with conventional methods such as diffusion tensor imaging," said Peter Hoffmann-Fischer of Random Walk Imaging. "With dVIEWR, we have now made it even easier for researchers to incorporate these workflows and obtain novel contrasts for further analysis or formal presentation."

"By integrating MICE Toolkit with the proprietary protocol algorithms from RWI, dVIEWR Powered by MICE Toolkit becomes a truly interdisciplinary software that provides a unique toolkit of functionality, accessible to everyone in the field of diffusion MRI," said Simon Lindgren of NONPI Medical.

NONPI Medical AB develops software for advanced medical image analysis. The commercial software MICE Toolkit (Medical Interactive Creative Environment) is a visual programming user interface that is user-friendly while still highly flexible, allowing the user to build complex image analysis workflows quickly and easily, and without manual coding.

Based in Umeå, home to Sweden's most northern University hospital, NONPI Medical was founded by medical physicists and medical engineers working with image analysis in different aspects of clinical research. With extensive experience in radiotherapy, medical imaging, medical image analysis and machine learning, NONPI Medical strives to create software that is intuitive, innovative and based on actual research needs Medical Image analysis made easy. Further information can be found at www.nonpimedical.com

Random Walk Imaging AB is developing a novel proprietary approach to diffusion MRI. RWI is commercializing dVIEWR powered by MICE Toolkit as a novel software solution for clinical researchers and radiologists to better visualize and analyze diffusion MRI data. The company's software solutions introduce a level of specificity to diffusion MRI that is unprecedented and that has the potential to non-invasively differentiate pathologies affected by changes in tissue microstructure.

Based in Lund, part of the Swedish-Danish cross-border region of Medicon Valley, RWI has a broad intellectual property portfolio and unique translational expertise in advanced diffusion NMR and MRI methods. Further information can be found at www.rwi.se.

