Solar Inventions, the winners of the first American-Made Solar Prize, plan to commercialize their newest product, which is claimed to reduce silver content and increase module power, while potentially saving manufacturers up to $1 million per year.From pv magazine USA While PV system costs are falling faster than anticipated, there is one module component that isn't following this trend, and is actually rising in cost significantly: silver. The price of the material has risen by nearly 40% from a year ago, but one company claims it has created a solution that could reduce silver costs by 3%, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...