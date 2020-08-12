Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Q2 2020 Presentation

Please find attached the Q2 2020 presentation to be held in the digital meeting today, 12 August 2020, at 13:00 UK time (14:00pm CET / 08:00 EST).
To join the digital meeting, please click this linkor copy and paste the following address into your browser: https://bit.ly/AWDR-Q2-2020
Aberdeen, 12 August 2020
For further information please contact:
Jens Berge, CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900
Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
- AWDR Q2 2020 pres (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8e510b06-a657-4e44-b3f0-dc58df34e9db)
AWILCO DRILLING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de