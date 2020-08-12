Der amerikanische Finanzdienstleister Prudential Financial Inc. (ISIN: US7443201022, NYSE: PRU) wird eine Quartalsdividende von 1,10 US-Dollar je Aktie ausschütten, wie am Dienstag berichtet wurde. Die Auszahlung erfolgt am 17. September 2020 (Record day: 25. August 2020). Auf das Jahr hochgerechnet schüttet Prudential Financial aktuell 4,40 US-Dollar an seine Aktionäre aus. Beim aktuellen Börsenkurs von 70,74 US-Dollar (Stand: 11. August 2020) ...

