Dignitana expands European focus with new Regional Director

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignitana AB announces that the Company has named Scott McGovern to serve as Regional Director in Europe. Scott has worked with Dignitana for many years as the company's agent in the United Kingdom. He is an experienced team leader and has a proven background in market access, sales, and distribution of innovative medical equipment across the United Kingdom and Ireland. He begins his new role leading Dignitana's European team immediately.

"Scott's thorough knowledge of our product and company will allow him to hit the ground running as we ramp up sales efforts across Europe," said William Cronin, Dignitana CEO. "We look forward to significant growth in the region as he shares his enthusiasm and expertise in scalp cooling beyond the United Kingdom."

Scott most recently worked as Director for Nisus Medical standardizing chemotherapy occupational health and safety in the NHS and private healthcare and he previously was Sales Manager for Hospira's Infusion Division in Oncology throughout UK, Ireland and EMEA.

"The new DigniCap Delta device increases the overall success for patients and allows the clinical management of scalp cooling to be much less time consuming. I am extremely impressed with the unique thermoelectric cooling technology powering the Delta system along with the DigniCap Cooling Wrap designed to fit each patients' scalp for maximum results and improved infection prevention; particularly with this being of increased concern for clinical healthcare establishments globally" said Scott McGovern. "I am very excited to expand my role beyond the U.K. to bring the benefits of DigniCap to the European markets."

Sweden-based Dignitana is the world leader in scalp cooling innovation and the DigniCap Scalp Cooling System is available in 40 countries around the globe.

For More Information Contact

Melissa Bourestom, VP Corporate Communications melissa.bourestom@dignitana.com +1-469-518-5031

