

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Bechtle AG (BC8G) reported that its second-quarter earnings after taxes rose to 40.80 million euros from 39.19 million euros last year. On a per share basis, net income was 0.97 euros compared to 0.93 euros in the prior year.



Operating income or EBIT improved by 4.3 percent to 59.5 million euros from the previous year.



Quarterly revenue increased 3.9 percent to 1.3 billion euros from the prior year.



The company confirmed the target of at least 5 per cent growth in 2020 revenue and earnings. It expects that conditions will gradually normalise again over the course of the year.



'Once more, the pandemic has revealed the great importance of information technology. The demand for IT infrastructure and IT services remains strong, even and indeed particularly in times of Corona. Provided there will be no second wave, we remain optimistic about the rest of the year,' said Thomas Olemotz, Chairman of Bechtle AG.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BECHTLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de