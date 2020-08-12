Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Primary Health Properties (PHP): Strong set of results, confirming ongoing rent rises 12-Aug-2020 / 07:20 GMT/BST Hardman & Co Research: Strong set of results, confirming ongoing rent rises 29 July interims showed a 7.1% EPRA EPS increase, rising NAV and a continued rise in DPS. Illustrating the growth, rents rose 20.4%, and adjusted EPRA earnings rose 29.0%. On 9 July, PHP launched a GBP120m proposed placing, at a point in the REIT's development that is underpinned by a strong and broad pipeline. The placing was expanded to GBP140m as a result of investor appetite. The short-term pipeline stands at GBP128m, and there is also growth from active management of existing assets. We consider this REIT has significant per share value growth potential, through capital deployment, rent rises and financing cost efficiencies. https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/strong-set-of-results -confirming-ongoing-rent-rises/ [1] If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Contact: Hardman & Co Mike Foster mf@hardmanandco.com 35 New Broad Street London EC2M 1NH +44 20 7194 7622 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here [2] to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1115323 12-Aug-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=61e439b232084c24e9902424fdbc1c71&application_id=1115323&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=1115323&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

