

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Balfour Beatty Plc (BBY.L) reported a loss before tax of 26 million pounds for the half-year ended 26 June 2020 compared to profit of 63 million pounds, previous year. Profit per share was 3.0 pence compared to 6.6 pence. Underlying loss from operations was at 14 million pounds compared to profit of 72 million pounds, prior year, principally due to impact of COVID-19.



First half Group revenue increased to 3.52 billion pounds from 3.40 billion pounds, prior year. Underlying revenue was up 6% (5% at CER) at 4.12 billion pounds. Group order book increased over 20% to 17.5 billion pounds.



The Board will look to re-instate the dividend as soon as is appropriate and will continue to review the Group's capital structure and the potential for further distributions to shareholders.



