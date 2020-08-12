PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on August 20, 2020 12-Aug-2020 / 08:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on August 20, 2020 August 12, Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces the agenda of the Board of Directors meeting to be held in absentia on August 20, 2020. The agenda includes the following items: 1) On approval of report on divestment of non-core assets for the first half of 2020. 2) On participation and cancellation of participation of the company in other organizations. 3) On determination of position of the PJSC RusHydro (its representatives) in governing bodies of subsidiaries. 4) On determination of the maximum service fee of the Company's auditor. 5) On consideration of matters of significant importance to the Company. 6) On approval of share transactions with companies where the PJSC RusHydro participates. The information on decisions of the Board of Directors will be made available in compliance with regulatory requirements. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is one of Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 81368 EQS News ID: 1115849 End of Announcement EQS News Service

