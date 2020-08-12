Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.08.2020
Suominen Corporation: Change in the publishing date of Suominen's Interim Report for January-September 2020

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on August 12, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. (EEST)

Suominen will publish its Interim report for January-September 2020 on Tuesday October 27, 2020 at 9.30 a.m. (EET). Earlier the company announced that it would publish its Interim report for January-September 2020 on Thursday October 22, 2020.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information:
Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications and IR, tel. +358 10 214 3082


Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.suominen.fi

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
