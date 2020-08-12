NeutriSci International Inc: NeutriSci Provides Update Regarding Product Launch in California

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIE / August 12, 2020 / NeutriSci International Inc. ("NeutriSci" or the "Company") (TSXV:NU)(OTCQB:NRXCF)(FRANKFURT:1N9), an innovative technology company developing products for the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to announce that Cryopharm Corp. ("Cryopharm" - www.cryopharm.com), its US manufacturing and distribution partner; will begin the distribution of NeutriSci and Cryopharm's CBD & THC products into more than 90 dispensaries across Southern California the last week of August 2020. The distribution is expected to grow to over 350 dispensaries in Q4-2020.

NeutriSci's Zenstix and Kushtabs, quick melting tabs activate faster when compared to other cannabis edibles, with a powerful and maximum allowable 10mg dose. Each stick contains 6 tablets in a child-resistant package. This calorie and sugar-free product comes in three flavors (Lemon Lime, Iced Pomegranate and Raspberry Lemonade).

Cryopharm's Marbl Melts represent an industry-first cannabis infused product; flavorful, micro dosed, rapidly dissolvable oral melts infused with THC & CBD. NeutriSci's core ingredients form the basis of Marbl Melts, containing a clinically tested dosage providing on-set in as little as 12 minutes; compared to traditional cannabinoid infusion methods that often have incorrect dosages that can potentially take up to 120 minutes to become active. Marbl Melts are available in several unique offerings designed for specific uses such as sleep, energy, relaxation.

Glen Rehman, CEO of NeutriSci, stated, "Despite limited and reduced accessibility due to COVID-19, the California manufacturing facility has been able to gradually increase its production capacity to meet initial demands. Cryopharm has also been able to work with its network of distributors to secure initial orders and begin the distribution of the Zenstix and Kushtabs into Northern California as early as August 27th."

"Despite these trying and difficult times, we have been able to further the business and increase the growth potential by expanding our partner relationships. With the start of distribution in California, NeutriSci will generate revenue from our own line of THC products and we will also be realizing new revenue streams from licence partners like Cryopharm. While we continue to push forward in the tough US climate, we are grateful that we have made great progress in other parts of the world such as Japan. Our global business model has opened opportunities around the world; helping to insulate us from potential regional slowdowns and allowing us maintain our internal sales targets, reach profitability and increase shareholder value," Glen Rehman added.

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production, and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci's is building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for neuenergy®, the Company's natural energy and focus supplement that has at its core, the beneficial effects of blueberries. For more information, please visit: www.neutrisci.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

NEUTRISCI INTERNATIONAL INC.

Glen Rehman

CEO

Tel: (403) 264-6320

For investor inquiries, please contact investors@neutrisci.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products or ingredients are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE: NeutriSci International Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/601276/NeutriSci-Provides-Update-Regarding-Product-Launch-in-California