PR Newswire
12.08.2020 | 10:04
VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 12

IdentifierDateNAVShares OutstandingTotal AssetsCurrency
NL000927274911-08-202056.71843,190,000180,931,696EUR
NL000927275611-08-202080.742311,00025,110,762EUR
NL000927276411-08-202057.8046248,00014,335,541EUR
NL000927277211-08-202060.7294393,00023,866,654EUR
NL000927278011-08-202062.8793230,00014,462,239EUR
NL000969022111-08-202041.46245,691,190235,970,396EUR
NL000969023911-08-202032.7682,735,40489,633,718EUR
NL000969024711-08-202018.6865,333,39099,659,726EUR
NL000969025411-08-202014.6273,371,53749,315,472EUR
NL001027380111-08-202021.289810,006,000213,025,739EUR
NL001040870411-08-202085.92071,145,00098,379,202EUR
NL001073181611-08-202052.3145730,00038,189,585EUR
NL001137607411-08-202034.5632275,2559,513,694EUR
NL001168359411-08-202023.69751,300,00030,806,750EUR
total1,123,201,173
