VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, August 12
|Identifier
|Date
|NAV
|Shares Outstanding
|Total Assets
|Currency
|NL0009272749
|11-08-2020
|56.7184
|3,190,000
|180,931,696
|EUR
|NL0009272756
|11-08-2020
|80.742
|311,000
|25,110,762
|EUR
|NL0009272764
|11-08-2020
|57.8046
|248,000
|14,335,541
|EUR
|NL0009272772
|11-08-2020
|60.7294
|393,000
|23,866,654
|EUR
|NL0009272780
|11-08-2020
|62.8793
|230,000
|14,462,239
|EUR
|NL0009690221
|11-08-2020
|41.4624
|5,691,190
|235,970,396
|EUR
|NL0009690239
|11-08-2020
|32.768
|2,735,404
|89,633,718
|EUR
|NL0009690247
|11-08-2020
|18.686
|5,333,390
|99,659,726
|EUR
|NL0009690254
|11-08-2020
|14.627
|3,371,537
|49,315,472
|EUR
|NL0010273801
|11-08-2020
|21.2898
|10,006,000
|213,025,739
|EUR
|NL0010408704
|11-08-2020
|85.9207
|1,145,000
|98,379,202
|EUR
|NL0010731816
|11-08-2020
|52.3145
|730,000
|38,189,585
|EUR
|NL0011376074
|11-08-2020
|34.5632
|275,255
|9,513,694
|EUR
|NL0011683594
|11-08-2020
|23.6975
|1,300,000
|30,806,750
|EUR
|total
|1,123,201,173
