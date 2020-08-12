Presented at the SNEC fair in China, the Niwa Super module series has a power output ranging from 570 W to 615 W and a reported efficiency of 22.1%.Chinese bifacial PV module specialist Jolywood launched a new n-type panel series with a power output of 570 W to 615 W at the SNEC PV Power Expo. Called Niwa, the series has a reported efficiency of 22.1%. It consists of three different products dubbed Niwa Super, Niwa Pro and Niwa Black. All of them rely on the company's NTOPCon cell technology. "This is our new Niwa second-generation product which has made significant improvements and enhancements ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...