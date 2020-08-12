Analysts at Wood Mackenzie have looked at plans for the incoming decade and concluded that about 119 manufacturing sites will be up and running by 2030. China currently sits firmly in the driving seat, with Asia Pacific comprising 80% of global manufacturing capacity, but Europe is catching up.Grid-tied energy storage applications and electric vehicles are riding on a wave of substantial growth. Hence, lithium-ion batteries, a key item for such products, have to be produced at a similarly growing rate. Compared to 2019 production levels, the global production capacity pipeline will skyrocket fourfold, ...

