

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat publishes euro area industrial production data for June. Economists forecast production to grow 10 percent on month, slower than the 12.4 percent rise in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the franc, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 125.47 against the yen, 1.0760 against the franc, 1.1748 against the greenback and 0.9002 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

