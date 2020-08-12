

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged lower on Wednesday, with mixed earnings updates and growing uncertainty over whether U.S. lawmakers would agree on an additional round of big fiscal stimulus weighing on markets.



The benchmark DAX dropped 34 points, or 0.27 percent, to 12,911 after rallying 2 percent in the previous session.



Freenet soared 13.5 percent after announcing customer growth and increase in earnings in the first half of 2020.



Bechtle lost 3 percent. The company reported a rise in Q2 profit and confirmed its full-year outlook.



GEA declined 1.7 percent after reporting a fall in Q2 revenue.



Salzgitter edged down slightly after widening its Q2 loss.



Evotec lost 2 percent after its first-half profit declined.



Leoni surged 5 percent. The company said it has seen a gradual recovery in its customers' production since April.



