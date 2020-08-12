Model Entrepreneur Tracilea Young Puts Her Heart and Soul Into Every Business Venture

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / Successful businesswoman Tracilea Young has had multiple business ventures flourish over the years. This is attributed to her natural characteristic of being mindful and determined to achieve success no matter what she does. As a mother of eight children, Tracilea was still able to succeed on the business front as well as raising her own children. She homeschooled her children for seventeen years, all while working on her network marketing business part-time. During this time, she also went to school to be a midwife, and eventually earned herself a spot on the million-dollar earner club.

She has achieved so much through her hard work and dedication and has become a true model of American success, equipped with all the business knowledge and experience that is necessary to succeed, as well as the burning passion and the drive to expand and scale her businesses into million-dollar establishments.

One of her fascinating business ventures has been a large plastic surgery and medical spa chain, one which she quickly made into a multi-million-dollar revenue earning company. After that venture, she moved on to help even more people by opening a chain of compassionate care medical clinics. Her clinics have helped over 39,000 people get all the compassionate care they need, providing so much value for all the people around her.

She also managed to keep working on her network marketing business part-time, amassing a solid network of people that do business with her. Most recently, she has delved into the CBD industry and is now the presidential founder and master director at Green Compass, Ltd.

Green Compass is where CBD consumers go to get the highest-quality CBD products on the market, some of which are USDA Certified Organic as well as a safety guarantee. Not only do they provide the best quality CBD products, they also provide the safety information, which most CBD suppliers do not. They put the safety of their customers first, taking extra steps to secure a Certificate of Analysis from an ISO17025 certified laboratory to give their customers some added confidence on Green Compass' products.

Tracilea first thought of delving into the CBD industry when she thought of her family. She had always wanted to connect the power of nature and wellness to her loved ones. This is why Green Compass does not compromise when it comes to providing the best quality products in the CBD market. With their organically grown hemp that they've put under strict cultivation and sustainability practices, their most loyal customers should be put at ease with how Green Compass takes care of their plants.

The farming team at Green Compass oversees their North Carolina farms with the utmost supervision. They consistently adhere to the purity and ethical standards that they have put up. They also make sure that other Green Compass affiliate farms follow the same standards, so they do not tarnish the brand that they've so carefully built.

Organically growing hemp is no easy matter. Luckily, Green Compass enjoys the challenge and is willing to give their customers the best quality products that they could ever dream of. Any harmful chemicals, herbicides, and pesticides are excluded from the Green Compass process, making their products extremely safe and reliable.

With the keen and meticulous eye of Tracilea Young at the helm of Green Compass, the CBD market is going to see a lot of improvements and success over the years. Though one thing's for sure, nobody else is doing it better than Tracilea Young and Green Compass.

