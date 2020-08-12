

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - French stocks recovered from an early slide to turn higher on Wednesday after data showed factory output in the euro zone rose strongly for the second straight month in June.



Manufacturing output in the 19-country currency bloc rose by 9.1 percent in June from May, the European Union's statistics agency Eurostat said, after a 12.3 percent sequential increase in May.



Signs of a slowing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, hopes for U.S. stimulus and Russia's announcement that its coronavirus vaccine has been approved also helped lift investor sentiment.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 12 points, or 0.24 percent, at 5,040 after climbing 2.4 percent the previous day.



Automakers Renault and Peugeot were up 0.9 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively while banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale rose 1-2 percent.



