Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2020 / 11:15 CET/CEST

FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.5056 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18067860 CODE: MIBX LN ISIN: FR0010010827

August 12, 2020 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)