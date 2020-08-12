Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CNAA LN) Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2020 / 11:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 174.5334 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 425261 CODE: CNAA LN ISIN: FR0011720911 ISIN: FR0011720911 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNAA LN Sequence No.: 81444 EQS News ID: 1116097 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2020 05:16 ET (09:16 GMT)