Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2020 / 11:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 11-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 34.02 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 93744549 CODE: LSPU LN ISIN: LU0496786657 ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPU LN Sequence No.: 81449 EQS News ID: 1116107 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2020 05:16 ET (09:16 GMT)