Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (DISW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2020 / 11:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 11-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 400.3449 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19418 CODE: DISW LN ISIN: LU0533032180 ISIN: LU0533032180 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DISW LN Sequence No.: 81455 EQS News ID: 1116119 End of Announcement EQS News Service

