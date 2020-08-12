Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2020 / 11:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 113.826 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1406200 CODE: USIG LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIG LN Sequence No.: 81486 EQS News ID: 1116181 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2020 05:18 ET (09:18 GMT)