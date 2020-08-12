Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USHY LN) Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2020 / 11:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.7224 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 316000 CODE: USHY LN ISIN: LU1435356149 ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USHY LN Sequence No.: 81503 EQS News ID: 1116217 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2020 05:19 ET (09:19 GMT)