Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist (100D LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2020 / 11:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 92.5773 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37862 CODE: 100D LN ISIN: LU1650492256 ISIN: LU1650492256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100D LN Sequence No.: 81528 EQS News ID: 1116269 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2020 05:20 ET (09:20 GMT)