Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUS LN) Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2020 / 11:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.2426 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4442600 CODE: LCUS LN ISIN: LU1781540957 ISIN: LU1781540957 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUS LN Sequence No.: 81536 EQS News ID: 1116285 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2020 05:20 ET (09:20 GMT)