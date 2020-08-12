Anzeige
WKN: A14QWU ISIN: FI4000123195 Ticker-Symbol: AKA 
Frankfurt
12.08.20
08:02 Uhr
34,200 Euro
-0,500
-1,44 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENENTO GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENENTO GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,90034,30012:18
12.08.2020 | 12:05
Enento Group Oyj: Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group Plc's shares

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 AUGUST 2019 AT 01.00 P.M. EEST

Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group Plc's shares

Enento Group Plc ("Enento") has on 11 August 2020 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC has declined below the threshold of 5 percent.

According to the notification, the holding of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC in Enento is 1,197,290 shares corresponding to approximately 4,99 percent of Enento's entire share stock.

Enento has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. The total number of Enento's shares is 24,007,061 shares.

The position of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC subject to the notification:

Date 11 August 2019% of shares and voting rights
(total of A)		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of B)		Total of both in % (A + B)Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached4.99-4.9924,007,061
Position of previous notification (if applicable)5.05-5.05
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the thresholds were crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI40001231951,197,290-4.99-
SUBTOTAL A1,197,290 4.99
B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date		Exercise/
Conversion Period		Physical or cash settlementNumber of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
------
SUBTOTAL B--

ENENTO GROUP PLC

Additional information:
Elina Stråhlman
CFO
tel. +358 40 564 7877

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 420 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2019 was 146 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.

