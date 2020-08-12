Inside Benemerito Attorneys at Law: A Look at John Benemerito's Journey in Helping Start-Up Businesses

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / At only 15 years old, one of the founders and managing partner of Benemerito Attorneys at Law, John Benemerito, already entered into a business venture with his father. Fortunately for him, the business survived throughout his high school, college, and law school years. Since then, John has owned and managed five different businesses while practicing as an attorney-at-law.

Born to a family of entrepreneurs, John has always been a part of their family businesses. He was always well-versed with the challenges of starting and maintaining a business. But other than the business side of things, John was also enamored with the law, which led him to attend law school.

John received his bachelor's degree in criminal justice at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. He then attended New York Law School, where he met Alejandra Gonzalez, a fellow law student who was specializing in commercial real estate and corporate law. After learning more about corporate law, their combined affinity for both business and law in their practice led the two to establish what would now be known as Benemerito Attorneys at Law. They wanted to help aspiring entrepreneurs, and the best way he could do this was by providing their legal assistance.

Like John, Alejandra had a passion for both law and entrepreneurship as well. After finishing her bachelor's degree in communications from the University of Puerto Rico, she moved to New York to pursue her law studies. Right after graduating from law school, she joined John in establishing the law firm.

Both John and Alejandra began their law practice by working with small business owners. Eventually, their legal services expanded to startup businesses. Since then, John and Alejandra have worked side by side with thousands of entrepreneurs from small-scale businesses and startup companies.

Having a strong background in business as he is an entrepreneur himself, John knows the struggles that these startup business owners face. The amount of legal work necessary to comply with business policies can be overwhelming for those who are still starting their businesses. With that in mind, John and Alejandra envisioned a law firm that specializes in the needs of startup companies. Their mission was building a firm around their needs instead of forcing these startup owners to adapt to the legal field.

Benemirito Attorneys at Law is a New York law firm that specializes in business law and securities law. The firm's vision is to provide timely and effective legal services that will, ultimately, help clients meet their needs and achieve their goals.

As a personal mission, John seeks to correct the misconceptions that some entrepreneurs may have about lawyers. He strives to show people that hiring a lawyer does not have to be an expensive experience. Clients may still get high-quality legal services without having to break the bank. This is what the Benemerito law firm seeks to bring in.

With more and more people exploring the business industry, the demand for reliable legal assistance also increases. Many entrepreneurs have no time in their hands to personally take care of the paperwork that is necessary for the business; the rising law firm fills in the gaps for these business owners.

With the law firm being led by an entrepreneur himself, the approach that Benemerito firm takes is more relaxed and designed to give their clients a stress-free experience while fully complying with the legal requirements to help each business reach success. Through his incredible network and team, John has made the firm a one-stop shop for aspiring entrepreneurs who wish to bring their business ideas to life.

For more information about Benemerito Attorneys at Law, visit their official website.

Company: Benemerito Attorneys at Law

Email: info@benemeritolaw.com

Phone number: +1 212 785 1528

Website: BenemeritoLaw.com

SOURCE: Benemerito Attorneys at Law

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/601308/Inside-Benemerito-Attorneys-at-Law-A-Look-at-John-Benemeritos-Journey-in-Helping-Start-Up-Businesses